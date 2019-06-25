Britannia Hosts Members’ Seminar in Piraeus

Britannia P&I Club is hosting a one-day Members’ seminar in Piraeus on Thursday 27 June. The seminar is aimed at senior managers, superintendents, DPAs and serving officers of Britannia’s Members.

The programme will include presentations on the implications and challenges of the Sulphur Cap 2020, passage planning and safety management.

A line-up of very experienced Britannia senior managers will be presenting and on hand to offer advice, including:

Captain Neale Rodrigues, head of Britannia’s Loss Prevention Department, together with his colleague Shajed Khan;

Ella Hagell, head of Britannia’s People Risks Department;

Konstantinos Samaritis, based in our Piraeus office who is a Greek lawyer and accredited mediator.

“The seminar provides an excellent opportunity to engage with our Members and exchange knowledge on a variety of important and topical issues affecting the maritime industry, and we are looking forward to some lively discussions during the open forum session” said Capt. Rodrigues.

For more information about the seminar including the full programme, timings and venue please visit: http://bit.ly/2Zx8YYG

Future loss prevention seminars will be presented in Japan on 25 and 27 September, Szczecin, Poland on 16 October and India on 3 4 and 6 December 2019. Further details will follow.

Source: Britannia P&I Club