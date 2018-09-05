Britannia Opens Exclusive Correspondent Office in Copenhagen

Britannia underlined its commitment to the important Danish P&I market by hosting a reception to mark the official opening and launch of its newly appointed Exclusive Correspondent based in Copenhagen, B Denmark P&I.

The reception was held at B Denmark P&I’s offices in the heart of Copenhagen’s shipping district, Hellerup. In attendance was John Ridgway and Andrew Cutler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively of Tindall Riley (Britannia) Limited, Managers of The Britannia P&I Club, along with B Denmark P&I Managing Director, Michael Boje-Larsen.

Mr Boje-Larsen is a lawyer with considerable experience in maritime law and has previously worked both for another IG Group P&I Club and in private practice. He has worked for over 20 years in the insurance sector and was seconded to open a competitors Greek office in the early 2000’s, adding a unique set of skills to the team.

Britannia opened the office in Copenhagen to enhance its service delivery and growth potential in Denmark which currently accounts for 16% of its business. The expansion into Denmark also reaffirms previous comments from the Club about having offices in strategic locations to ensure the Membership receives the best service possible in a timely manner.

It is a significant move and follows previous announcements by the Club including the acquisition of their Exclusive Correspondents in Japan of April 2017, Hong Kong in June 2018, Singapore in September 2018, and the opening of a Greek office in Autumn 2018.

“I am delighted to announce the opening of B Denmark’s offices. B Denmark is staffed by experienced professionals who have local knowledge that will strengthen the global high-quality service our Members receive,” said Andrew Cutler, CEO of Britannia.

“We have a significant percentage of our Membership in Denmark and are confident that B Denmark will allow us to continue to service our members at the highest level.”

Source: Britannia P&I Club