Britannia P&I: Added Strength in Singapore

This expansion reinforces Britannia’s strategy of developing its regional hubs, bringing service closer to Members. TR(B) Singapore was established in September 2018 (taking over from the former exclusive correspondent of almost 20 years) and Britannia’s Singapore branch licence was granted in February of this year.

FRANCIS CHURCH, having moved moving from the Managers’ London office, joins as a regional underwriter.

DAPHNE CHUA, a 4 years PQE Singapore lawyer, joined the team in July to support P&I and FD&D service.

JACOB DAAMGARD, a dual qualified deck and engine room mariner, has also moved from the Managers in London to lead Britannia’s regional Loss Prevention activities.

KATHERINE LEE, a compliance expert, joins as Compliance Officer for the Singapore branch.

John O’Flaherty, Director Singapore, states: “Our mission is clear. In accordance with instructions from Britannia’s Board, Tindall Riley is to deliver a service that matches in quality the Club’s outstanding financial strength. With a professional team in place, committed to the culture of service that Tindall Riley has stood for since 1855, we are confident of reaching our goal of being the Club of choice for owners in the region.”

The Singapore office is responsible for claims, loss prevention and underwriting for Britannia’s membership in the ASEAN countries, India and Australasia.

Andrew Cutler, Britannia’s and the Managers’ CEO added “S&P’s confirmation in August of Britannia’s A (Stable) rating, with capital well above the AAA level and an ‘exceptional’ liquidity rating, gives the Club the confidence to continue investment in an outstanding service offering. Hubs in Greece, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore together with exclusive correspondents in Denmark, Korea, Spain and Taiwan give us a global service reach. This enhanced offering is underpinned by a current comprehensive IT upgrade, which will ensure that our service, across claims and underwriting, is supported by the most efficient processes. I wish the team in Singapore continued success.”

Source: Britannia