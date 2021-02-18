Britannia P&I Launches B Korea

Britannia P&I will officially launch B Korea P&I Correspondent Co., Ltd. (‘B Korea’) as its Exclusive Correspondents in Korea on 20th February 2021. B Korea will replace P&I Bros Ltd. and be based in a new office located at the Seoul Finance Center, Jung-gu, Seoul.

B Korea will be headed by Shin-Ho Park, Representative Director, and Y K Park, founder of Britannia’s current exclusive correspondent, P&I Bros Ltd.

Korea is an important market for Britannia and accounts for approximately 9% of its entered owned tonnage. The launch of B Korea reflects Britannia’s ongoing commitment to the local market and its aim of continuing to strengthen the service it provides to Korean Members.

“We are delighted to be officially launching B Korea and are confident that its launch will continue to enhance the service provided to our Members in Korea, as well as serve as a platform for future business opportunities in the region”, says Andrew Cutler, CEO of Tindall Riley (Britannia) Ltd.

The launch of B Korea will further strengthen Britannia’s existing network of Exclusive Correspondents in Spain, Taiwan and the US, as well as its regional hubs in Greece, Hong Kong, Kobe, Singapore and Tokyo, whilst reinforcing the Club’s strategy of providing its Members with a local personalised service backed by a global presence in the market.

Shin-Ho Park, Representative Director, B Korea, says “the launch of B Korea will enable Britannia to further develop and deepen relationships with our Korean Members and ensure we are able to provide them with the best possible service through constantly innovating and responding to the unique needs of each”.

The contact details for B Korea in Seoul are as follows:

Address: 10th Floor, Seoul Finance Center, 136 Sejong-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, 04520

Telephone: +82 2 2199 2700

Email: [email protected]

Source: Britannia P&I Club