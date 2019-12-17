Britannia P&I Opens A Branch Office In Copenhagen

On 1 January 2020, Britannia P&I’s Exclusive Correspondent in Denmark (B Denmark P&I), will become a full branch office and be renamed TR(B) Denmark.

The new branch office will continue to be headed by Mr. Michael Boje-Larsen, a lawyer with considerable experience in maritime law, including P&I and FD&D cover. Michael is supported by Rishi Choudhury, an Associate Director of Britannia P&I, a FD&D specialist who has been working with the Club since 2006. Further expansion of the team is planned for early 2020.

Denmark is an important market for Britannia P&I and accounts for approximately 16% of its entered tonnage. Having a full branch office in Copenhagen further enhances service delivery to its Members whilst enabling the Club to consider other business opportunities in the region.

“I am delighted to announce the birth of TR(B) Denmark. The office looks after our Members in a strategically important market and, with Michael remaining at the helm, we will have that all-important element of continuity” said Andrew Cutler, CEO of Britannia.

The agreement was formalised with a signing ceremony on 16 December and adds to Britannia’s other regional hubs in Greece, Hong Kong, Kobe, Singapore and Tokyo, reinforcing the Club’s strategy of providing its Members with a local personalised service backed by a global presence in the market. To be added to that network are Britannia P&I’s Exclusive Correspondents in Spain, South Korea and Taiwan.

“I am really pleased to be heading up Britannia’s new branch office in Denmark with the help of my colleague Rishi Choudhury,” said Michael Boje-Larsen, “We will recruit more staff so we can continue to service our members at the highest level.”

Source: Britannia