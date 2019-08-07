Britcon (UK) Ltd Starts Second Phase Of Grimsby Automotive Terminal For ABP

Yorkshire and Humber based civil engineering and building company, Britcon, has been appointed by Associated British Ports (ABP) to deliver the next phase of development at its new Grimsby Automotive Terminal (GAT).

Britcon has recently completed phase 1a on the 100 acre former Tioxide site in Grimsby to provide a 10 acre vehicle import/export storage facility. Phase 1b includes development of a further 8.5 acres on the site.

Both phases include extensive design work with earthworks modelling optimisation for the groundworks and drainage which had to be calculated for full storm conditions including compliant attenuation systems utilising large bore pipework, channel drainage systems and existing watercourses.

Britcon is also contracted to provide perimeter security fencing, LED lighting on 30m highmasts, lining and signage as well as all the tarmac surfacing work for the project in collaboration with sister firm Specialist Surfacing Ltd.

ABP is the UK’s leading ports operator with a network of 21 ports that support 119,000 jobs and contribute £7.5 billion to the economy every year, handling £149 billion of trade. The Port of Grimsby is one of the UK’s leading automotive ports and a major hub for the burgeoning offshore wind industry. The port also continues to handle a wide range of other cargoes, whilst retaining strong links to the fishing and food industries.

ABP Humber Director, Simon Bird, said: ‘This is a fantastic development for the Port of Grimsby and we’re happy to be working with Britcon to drive this project forward. We look forward to being able to offer an extra 8.5 acres to our automotive customers in this new facility at Grimsby.’

Britcon maintains a long-standing working relationship with ABP with a 25-year history in assisting with its construction requirements. Last year it completed a new £2.1 million ‘bulk store’ at ABP’s busy port in King’s Lynn and also its new £5 million Marine Control Centre in Grimsby. It has previously delivered a £2 million design and build project for a new bulk store, process plant and storage facility known as IAWS, as well as the 8500 sqm, £2 million ‘Forest Projects Terminal at Immingham plus also have recently commenced working on the new multi-million-pound Immingham Container Terminal (ICT) project.

John Whitmore, Director at Britcon said: “ABP remains one of our largest clients for which we have become a reliable partner in supporting major construction projects across its ports. Indeed, some of our senior team have worked on projects for ABP for over 25 years! We are delighted to secure this exclusive contract which is testament to our sustained approach to delivering value engineering, every time. Our long-term relationship has been built on trust and experience and we look forward to at least another 25 years supporting the group.”

Britcon has extensive experience in the ports industry with other key clients including DFDS Seaways, CRO Ports, PD Ports, RMS, Hutchinson Ports and VAG Ports.

Source: Britcon