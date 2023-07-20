British Industry Presses for Bolstered Action on Shipbuilding Strategy

Representatives from across the UK’s maritime sector and shipbuilding industry have made recommendations to government after assessing progress on a key strategy launched last year.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh, launched in March 2022, set out the Government’s vision for a productive, competitive and innovative shipbuilding sector. It set out a 30-year shipbuilding pipeline for cross-government orders, pledged to support green shipbuilding technologies and build the UK’s skill base, and develop a Home Shipbuilding Credit Guarantee.

Eight recommendations have now been made, aimed at bolstering and advancing progress on the strategy. The recommendations follow a joint meeting of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group (CPG) on Maritime and Shipbuilding and the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Shipbuilding and Ship Repair.

The recommendations include:

Ensuring the cross-government shipbuilding pipeline maximises opportunities for the UK shipbuilding enterprise, to deliver economic benefits across the country.

Raising the threshold for UK content in new builds.

Greater levels of investment for innovation, research and development to strengthen the UK’s maritime supply chain.

Paul Sweeney MSP, convener of the CPG on Maritime and Shipbuilding, said:

“With major programmes like ScotWind support vessels looming large on the horizon, Britain has a critical five-year window of opportunity to re-establish commercial shipbuilding at scale, and the National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh is a welcome framework from which to focus the UK shipbuilding enterprise on securing these commercial opportunities, but we still risk missing this opportunity if government at all levels does not act with a sense of urgency to link all the critical elements together coherently and underpin the shipbuilding industry with the necessary support. We have already seen orders from the 30 Year Cross-Government Shipbuilding Pipeline flow overseas to Spanish and Turkish shipyards.

“That is why both Scottish and UK Government Ministers must immediately act on the eight cogent recommendations that will expedite this strategy. These recommendations, encompassing four critical themes – Demand Signal & Public Procurement Policy, Technology & Innovation, Exports & Finance and Skills – are fully endorsed by both the All-Party Parliamentary Group at the UK Parliament and the Cross-Party Group at the Scottish Parliament. We will continue to work constructively with government and other stakeholders to realise this immense industrial opportunity.”

Kevan Jones MP, chair of the APPG on Shipbuilding and Ship Repair, said:

“The National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh was needed and welcome, particularly the 30-year pipeline. However, over a year since it was launched, the Government still needs to give UK industry more clarity and certainty, and key challenges remain unaddressed.

“These recommendations from the shipbuilding industry and maritime sector give the Government a crucial insight into what meaningful action it can take to keep the ambition of the National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh alive, including around finance, demand signals and skills.”

Chris Shirling-Rooke MBE, CEO of Maritime UK, said:

“Sixteen months ago, the launch of the National Shipbuilding Strategy provided an invaluable signal to the maritime sector of the Government’s commitment to the UK’s shipbuilding enterprise as an engine for growth.

“It is crucial to keep that momentum going and ensuring that the UK can chart a course for itself as a global shipbuilding hub in the coming decades. Our members remain committed to working with the National Shipbuilding Office to deliver on this vision.”

