British Marine announces the passing of Sam Bourne

It is with great sadness that British Marine announces the death of Sam Bourne, who had been a dedicated ambassador for both British Marine and The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

Sam served as President of the British Marine Federation from 1995 – 1997. He sat also on the board of ICOMIA and was Chairman and Chief Executive of the TYHA Council for a number of years.

Sam served in the Navy for some 13 years, mostly in submarines, and then spent six years in retail, mostly with the John Lewis Partnership. When he started in the marina business, he developed his own small marina which he sold, and then he joined the Rank Organisation, which was bought out by Marina Developments Ltd (MDL).

While he was with MDL he managed Port Hamble Marina, Hamble Point Marina, Mercury Yacht Harbour and Northney Marina as a group, before becoming development director and then a consultant.

More recently he was a Director of Castle Marinas, before retiring to enjoy his homes in Lyndhurst and Port Grimaud and a much loved 42’ yacht, Combat, where he and his wife, Suzanne, entertained their many friends.

Everyone connected with British Marine and The Yacht Harbour Association sends their sincerest condolences to Suzanne and her family and Sam’s many friends in the marine industry and outside it.

Source: British Marine