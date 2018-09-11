British Ports Association and Setfords Solicitors Publish New Report on Opportunities for UK Ports from Autonomous Shipping

The British Ports Association (BPA) published a report authored by Setfords Solicitors on Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (“MASS”) and the challenges and opportunities for UK ports. Coastal shipping could be one of the first parts of the UK maritime sector to embrace autonomous shipping and the BPA is encouraging ports to consider the implications on their operations. The report which has been produced as part of the BPA’s Port Futures initiative, makes a number of recommendations for ports interested in leading in this fast-emerging area, including smaller ports who could benefit early from autonomous or semi-autonomous coastal shipping and feeder traffic. There are also recommendations for Government in reviewing UK legislation and regulations to ensure they are up to date and flexible to accommodate new technological opportunities.

Published at the beginning of ‘Maritime UK Week’, the report sets out the opportunities for UK ports in preparing for new MASS and the BPA will be sending it to the UK’s Department for Transport for consideration as part of its Maritime 2050 initiative. Initially MASS are most likely to be used for short sea and coastal traffic. This could be within UK and Irish domestic, territorial and inland waters for potentially UK-flagged and registered merchant ships/cargo ships. The primary reason for this is that it will probably take some while for the IMO’s regulatory review to be completed, and the legal and regulatory framework of a single nation state (such as the UK and the Republic of Ireland) will move rather more quickly than the international maritime community.

Some of the challenges will be in the areas of operations and management, safety, security, cyber security and breakdowns in communication systems. There will also be alterations needed to quays for berthing. The opportunities for ports can be seen in terms of increased port jobs in the port services industry requiring high levels of technical skill by shore based operators and back up service providers. So too, a re-assessment of costs and payment for this new market, possibly having an impact on harbour dues and other commercial agreements.

The report also makes some recommendations for harbour authorities, including reviewing harbour byelaws to check they could accommodate MASS.

View Full Report Source: British Ports Association