British Ports Association Awards open for nominations

The British Ports Association seeks the best of the UK ports industry to enter its BPA Awards, to be awarded at the Gala Dinner as part of the BPA Conference 2023 in London.

Following the success of the first ever BPA Awards in 2022, we are delighted to expand this year’s awards programme with four awards:

Community Impact Award

The Community Impact Award will be awarded to one port that has made a significant and positive difference in its local community. This award honours ports that engage with and contribute to the social, economic, and cultural development of the regions they serve. This could be by addressing a particular issue, campaigning for progressive change, contributing to job creation and skill development, or collaborating with local charities.

Sustainability Award

The Sustainability Award will be awarded to one port that has taken major steps to become more sustainable and worked to reduce its carbon footprint. Applicants will not be assessed on total emissions reduced, but more on the pace of change, concrete action, and whether there is a full embrace of sustainability across all port activities. Ports should show the strategic direction of their sustainability practices and demonstrate the tangible benefits of investments/projects/initiatives in creating a more sustainable port.

Outstanding Achievement Award

The Outstanding Achievement Award will recognise one individual who best embodies the qualities and talents of the UK ports sector. This Award will celebrate someone that has shown selflessness in challenging times, visionary leadership, the ability to overcome tremendous odds, or an inspiring changemaker that has left a positive impact on their port or the wider industry.

Skills Award

The Skills Award will be awarded to one port that has demonstrated dedication to skills development and workforce empowerment. The award will celebrate a port that has implemented effective and innovative training programs, promoted professional growth, and/or contributed to cultivating future talent in the maritime industry.

Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive at British Ports Association said:

“We are thrilled to launch the second British Ports Association awards, celebrating excellence, innovation, and dedication within the ports industry.

This year we have four awards that shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of our ports and the outstanding individuals who shape our industry’s future. The Outstanding Achievement Award recognises the extraordinary individuals who embody the best of ports. The community impact award pays tribute to ports that have paid steadfast commitment to enriching their local communities. The Sustainability Award applauds ports that have embraced environmental stewardship and promoted sustainable practices. Lastly, the Skills Award recognises ports that have invested in their workforce, empowered employees through skill development, and helped foster the next generation of maritime professionals.

I look forward to celebrating our collective successes at the BPA Gala Dinner and honouring those that elevate our industry.”

The Awards are open to apply from all ports. Applications will be independently judged from a diverse group of industry leaders and awarded at the BPA Gala Dinner on Thursday 19 October, as part of the BPA Conference 2023 Programme.

The deadline for submissions is 11 September. Please email [email protected] with your entry.

We wish you the best of luck and will see you in London!

Source: British Ports Association