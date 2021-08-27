British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures

Government must act on demands from the haulage industry to relieve pressure on supply chains, says the British Ports Association.

Commenting on widely reported supply chain pressures, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive at the British Ports Association said:

The lack haulage capacity has contributed to inefficiencies across the supply chain. We are seeing increased wait times at ports. The shortages pushes up costs and puts suppliers under more pressure. As many have warned, Covid and Brexit have obviously contributed to haulier shortages and we are very supportive of the haulage industry’s calls for a review of the post Brexit immigration rules for European based HGV drivers. Action is needed now, particularly ahead of the introduction of new enforcement controls for imports in January which could add more pressures on the supply chain.

Source: British Ports Association