British Ports Association: Statement on the tragic Essex lorry deaths

Commenting on the horrific situation in Essex, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association said:

We were horrified to see the events in Essex unfold and our thoughts are with the 39 victims and also the emergency services responding to the situation.

People traffickers have adapted their methods in recent years and ports have been working with the UK Border Force and the police to deal with these ever varying risks. Ports and shipping companies are all subject to strict security standards set by the International Maritime Organisation. Individual UK port operators have close working relationships with the national security agencies and with local authorities. These organisations have a strong presence at our borders and a close working relationship with ports with which they share intelligence.

Source: British Ports Association