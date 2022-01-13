Brittany Ferries transports its first CMA CGM container from France to UK

CMA CGM continues to implement agile transport solutions for its customers in a global context of pressurised supply chains.

The partnership between French ferry firm Brittany Ferries and the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in Shipping and Logistics, reaches a new milestone today, with the first cross-Channel shipment of CMA CGM containers.

The containers were lifted onto special chassis and loaded aboard Brittany Ferries’ Cotentin in the port of Le Havre. The vessel will depart Le Havre for Portsmouth at 16:30 French time today (12 January 2022).

The first driverless CMA CGM load to be carried by Brittany Ferries across the Channel further strengthens links between the two companies. Thanks to the partnership, conventional articulated lorry loads have already been carried on Brittany Ferries’ Portsmouth – Caen route.

Thus, CMA CGM Group can now offer its customers a ‘fast lane’ solution with increased sailings frequency, 4 weekly departures between Le Havre and the UK, as well as a shorter transit time.

An ambitious commercial partnership serving both groups’ customers

Signed in September 2021, the partnership creates significant opportunities for passenger and freight shipping, thanks to the respective expertise of CMA CGM Group and Brittany Ferries.

It will permit growth in cross-Channel shipping, cementing France’s position in the sector. It will also allow CMA CGM to strengthen its transportation service between France, the Iberian Peninsula and the British Isles, and will allow Brittany Ferries to further develop its freight and logistics expertise.

Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries said: “This is an important moment in our partnership with one of the world’s biggest shipping and logistics companies. We know that we must adapt to market trends and customer demand in order to prove our strength in a competitive market. This is therefore a welcome milestone and highlights the mutual benefits of working together.”

Mathieu Girardin, CMA CGM’s central director for short sea routes added: “This first shipment demonstrates the dynamism of our commercial partnership with Brittany Ferries, and is a major step as we build our multimodal service linking France, the UK, Ireland and Spain. The CMA CGM Group continues to implement innovative and agile solutions to meet the needs of its customers.”

À propos de Brittany Ferries

Brittany Ferries voit le jour en 1972 avec une activité de transport de fret uniquement. Depuis que les premiers liens ont été établis entre la Bretagne et le sud-ouest de l’Angleterre, la compagnie a lancé et renforcé ses routes maritimes qui sont aujourd’hui empruntées par des personnes et des entreprises qui exportent à travers de ce qu’on appelle l’Arc Atlantique. En plus de désengorger les routes très fréquentées, ces autoroutes de la mer ont contribué à enrichir les communautés locales, à créer des emplois et à développer les échanges économiques et touristiques.

Chiffres clés 2020

· Chiffre d’affaires : 202, 4 M€ (469M€ in 2019)

· Renouvellement de la flotte avec 4 nouveaux navires de type E-Flexer : 2 navires propulsés au Gaz Naturel Liquifié qui entreront en service en 2022 and 2023, et deux navires GNL-hybrides qui entreront en service en 2024 et 2025

· Emploi : 2 474 salariés dont 1 600 navigants (Equivalent plein temps)

· Passagers : 752 102 en 2020 (2 498 354 en 2019)

· Fret : 160 377 en 2020 (201 554 en 2019)

· 12 navires opérant entre la France, Le Royaume-Uni, l’Espagne et l’Irlande via 14 routes maritimes

· 12 ports : Roscoff, Saint-Malo, Cherbourg, Caen, Le Havre, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Poole, Cork, Rosslare, Santander, Bilbao.

· Retombées touristiques : 231 000 visiteurs uniques France, générant 2,6 millions de nuitées en 2020 (857 000 en 2019 avec 8,7 millions de nuitées en 2019)

Source: CMA CGM