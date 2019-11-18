Broad coalition from Greenpeace to Port Authority call for incentives for hydrogen investments

Green hydrogen is vital to the energy transition, but the development of hydrogen projects is currently too slow. That is why the government must make financial resources available for operating subsidies up to 2025 and quickly produce a roadmap for the development of green hydrogen up to 2030. The hydrogen coalition, a broad group of organisations from the business sector to environmental organisations, is making this call to the government.



Hydrogen is essential if the Port of Rotterdam is to reduce CO2 emissions. Hydrogen is an alternative to natural gas and can be produced using green electricity and water. This makes it climate neutral. Hydrogen is taking an increasingly important position in the port’s three-step plan to be climate neutral within thirty years. Step two involves changes to the energy system through the use of electricity and hydrogen.

Various projects are underway in Rotterdam, including project H-vision to produce blue hydrogen, the development of a hydrogen network, a study into a 250 MW electrolyser from Nouryon for BP and the development of a 2 GW conversion park where electricity from offshore wind farms is converted into hydrogen.

Source: Port of Rotterdam