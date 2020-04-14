Brokers should consider ship valuation wordings due to Coronavirus, says ITIC

During these unprecedented times, the International Transport Intermediaries Club (ITIC) recommends that brokers should consider stressing the current unusual market conditions in their ship valuation certificates.

Following the financial crisis of 2008, brokers providing valuations included additional wording in their certificates to reflect and take into account the state of the market at the time. These wordings highlighted that the lack of comparable sales made the assessment of values uncertain.

Considering the current ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and the disruption to the market, a number of brokers are reviewing their valuation certificates. Whilst there are differing opinions between brokers on the impact of the Coronavirus to specific market sectors, ITIC believes that it is important for individual brokers to consider whether they need to highlight the current market conditions.

ITIC is available to discuss with members proposed amendments to valuation certificates as required.

Source: ITIC