Brookes Bell expands marine casualty capability

Brookes Bell – the global technical and scientific consultancy – has strengthened its marine casualty capability with the addition of two listed Special Casualty Representatives (SCRs) boosting the total number of SCRs within the company to five.

SCRs are highly specialist salvage and wreck removal consultants and, as such, number only around 50 globally. They are appointed by the Lloyd’s of London’s SCOPIC Committee for their exceptional level of expertise in the field of salvage and wreck removal.

Joining the Brookes Bell team are William Leschaeve and Michael Riddell.

Michael Riddell is a senior master mariner, based in Brookes Bell’s Singapore office. Following an initial career at sea with Safmarine, he later served on ocean-going salvage tugs responsible for ocean towage and emergency response. Ashore, Michael has extensive experience in emergency response, wreck removal, ship stability, condition surveys and other related work.

William Leschaeve operates from the Brookes Bell London office and is a senior naval architect. He has significant experience working for a classification society as well as a number of notable marine consultancies. William specialises in marine casualty investigations including groundings, collisions, capsizes, cargo and total losses.

Welcoming Michael and William to the team, Adrian Scales, Brookes Bell Director of Nautical UK and also listed on the Lloyd’s SCR Panel said:

“Having an SCR attending on scene during a marine casualty situation is extremely important. It gives all interested parties and their insurers confidence that the operation is being monitored effectively and efficiently; and that the vessel, its cargo and the natural environment are being considered appropriately.

Dealing with a casualty and its aftermath can be extremely complex and is likely to involve a range of specialisms such as naval architecture, marine engineering, specific cargo experience, fire response, pollution control and many other skills. Once on-scene, our SCR can call on all of these skills from within the Brookes Bell team to provide input on operations to assist with technical guidance and expertise to ensure that the best possible outcome is achieved.

I am delighted that Michael and William are now part of our ever-expanding team and I look forward to working with them”

The SCR role was created in 1999 as part of the revisions to the Lloyd’s Open Form (LOF) and the implementation of the SCOPIC (Special Compensation P and I Club) clause. In essence, SCOPIC ensures the salvor receives special compensation (including their expenses and a fair rate for tugs and equipment used in the salvage operation) in circumstances where the salvage fund is insufficient to allow them to recover adequate compensation. The SCR oversees this work on behalf of all parties and their insurers.

Source: Brookes Bell