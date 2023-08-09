Brownell launches mega boat stands offering greater versatility and maximum stability for mega yachts

Brownell Boat Stands & Equipment, manufacturer of the highest-quality, safest boat storage equipment on the market, announced today the release of its new line of Mega Boat Stands for both motor and sailing mega yachts.

Offered in either 20- or 25-ton safe working load models, the new Mega Boat Stands promise tremendous versatility. The line of hot-dipped galvanized stands has pinned coarse adjustment at 12-inch (30cm) increments and an acme screw for fine adjustment, yielding a total adjustment range of 36-inches (1m). Both models are available in either vertical or angled bases and the angled bases nest for easy space saving storage and transportation of multiple stands in the yard to save time and labor.

“Building on Brownell’s legendary expertise and reputation for quality and safety, boatyards now have an American-made range of boat stands designed specifically for mega yachts,” said Peter Hughes, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Brownell Boat Stands. “We continue to develop products that meet market demand and exceed customers’ expectations and our Mega Boat Stands do just that. With an adjustment range of 36-inches and capacity up to 25-ton safe working load, these new stands are going to be indispensable for any mega yacht boatyards.”

By using 100% American craftsmanship, and 100% American materials, Brownell products are delivered quickly.

Source: Brownell