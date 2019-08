Brunei liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has offered a cargo for loading on Sept. 22-24, three trade sources said.

The cargo is offered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The tender possibly closes on Aug. 6, one of the sources said, but it could not be immediately confirmed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; editing by Nina Chestney)