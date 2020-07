Brunei’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has offered a cargo for delivery in August, two industry sources said on Friday.

The cargo was offered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery into North Asia over August 16 to 17, they said, with bids due by July 3.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)