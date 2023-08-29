Brunvoll Mar-El Zero Emission solutions on Fjord1’s new high-speed passenger vessels

Fjord1 and Brødrene Aa has chosen Brunvoll Mar-El as system integrator and supplier of electric propulsion systems for one new low emission and two zero emission passenger ferries. The passenger ferries will operate out of Bergen on the routes; Knarvik – Bergen and Kleppestø – Bergen.

“This is a substantial contract for us and a great achievement for everyone at Brunvoll Mar-El. The contract contributes to increasing Brunvoll Mar-El’s ability to provide lightweight electric and hybrid solutions to even larger vessels with more installed power, more battery capacity, and longer range. We are very pleased that Fjord1, together with Brødrene Aa AS, chose Brunvoll Mar-El for these projects”, says Helge Asle Lundeberg, Managing Director at Brunvoll Mar-El AS.

The delivery for the three vessels consists of DC switchboard, electrical motors, inverters, and charging solutions. All the components will be integrated together into Brunvoll Mar-El’s Propulsion and Energy management system. The vessels will be equipped with the Brunvoll Ligthweight System Integration, a super compact and flexible integration system optimized for vessels with strict requirements to weight, volume, and performance. The delivery is set to Q2-Q3 in 2024, and the vessels will enter into operation on a 15-year contract with Vestland County Council in January 2025.

The new vessel will have the new Aero-design from Brødrene Aa and will be outfitted with a low emission propulsion system will have an electrical power output of 3.000 kW and will operate on the long route between Knarvik and Bergen. The twoother vessels are newly acquired by Fjord1. These vessels will be subjects of extensive retrofitting from conventional propulsion system to a new zero-emission propulsion system, with the power output of 2.200 kW for operation of the Bergen-Askøy route. Charging capacity of up to 4.000 kW will be installed in both Knarvik and Askøy.

Brødrene Aa on the contract with Brunvoll Mar-El

‘”Brødrene Aa and Brunvoll Mar-El have successfully cooperated on several projects over many years,” says CEO of Brødrene Aa, Tor Øyvin Aa. He continued, “High-speed passenger vessels have very strict requirements. Both we and Mar-El have put a lot of effort into optimizing our designs over the years. Especially weight and volume are crucial, as well as overall performance, and Brunvoll Mar-El delivers on them all. Having dedicated Norwegian partners for this vessel type is very valuable for us.”

Source: Brunvoll