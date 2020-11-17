BSAFE – A New Britannia Initiative For Seafarers

Britannia P&I Club is excited to announce the launch of its new proactive online safety campaign, BSafe. Developed by the Club’s Loss Prevention team with the support of its People Risks claims department, BSafe is targeted at its Members’ seafarers, with the aim of helping to influence behaviours and prevent onboard injuries and losses.

Britannia recognises the demands and pressures on the men and women who work on board its Members’ ships. By sharing relevant, useful and practical material to support various aspects of onboard operations, the aim of BSafe is to support seafarers through a dedicated website providing best practice information and the latest thinking on onboard safety and security. As BSafe develops, the Club will be uploading new material and initiatives to the site to provide further support and advice to seafarers.

Being safe is not just about safety. It’s also about being healthy and secure, factors which are fundamental to people’s wellbeing and efficiency. BSafe covers three main themes which Britannia believes are the core areas of concern and risk for modern day seafarers:

• Onboard Safety

• Seafarer Health

• Onboard Security

All BSafe material and initiatives provided will address one of these themes.Reflecting and learning from previous events is widely acknowledged as an effective way of positively influencing behaviours. One of the key aims of BSafe is to encourage seafarers to reflect on various safety, security and health matters and how these relate to their own situation. To support this, Britannia will be producing a monthly BSafe Incident Case Study based on real accidents or claims. Each case study will be supported with specially developed reflective learning aids which can be used by the Club’s Members or their crew to support, for example, onboard safety meetings and crew seminars, or however they see fit.

The Club’s first case study is based on an accident where a release of hot sludge led to the death of a seafarer who sustained serious burns injuries; a tragic accident with very real lessons to be shared, reflected upon and learned from.

“The aim of BSafe is simple, to help our Members’ Seafarers to be healthy, to be secure and to ‘BSafe’,” said Andrew Cutler, CEO of Tindall Riley (Britannia) Limited. “BSafe is an ongoing campaign and we will be launching further material and specific initiatives during the next year with the clear aim of supporting seafarers,” added Cutler.

Source: Britannia P&I Club