BSC to add 26 more vessels to its fleet

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is going to add 26 more vessels to its fleet, of which six will be collected soon as the government has given the necessary approval to this end.

BSC’s ship acquisition plan includes acquirement of a number of vessels of different types and sizes in addition to the replacement of the existing vessels of its fleet with a view to increase carrying capacity of export- import of the country in government sector following the 7th Five-year plan, Vision-2021 and 2041.

BSC officials at its 300th meeting of the board of directors held at the auditorium of the Ministry of Shipping told the agency has acquired six vessels recently from China, of which three bulk carrier have already joined their duty, while the remaining three, which are oil tankers, will come next month.

Presided over by state minister for Shipping and BSC chairman Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the meeting was attended, among others, by additional secretary Sanjay Kumar Banik, BSC managing director commodore Yahya Syed, financial adviser of the Ministry of the Finance Md Saiful Alam Hamidi, BSC executive director (finance) Md Habibur Rahman and BSC executive director (technology) Mohammad Eusuf.

Source: New Age