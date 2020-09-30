BSM invests in increasing safety standards by digitizing its operational procedures

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has reached a milestone in further digitizing its ship management operations. By implementing the new mobile application QDMS WIKI, the maritime solutions provider allows its employees synchronized access to all latest BSM procedures, manuals, and documents – anywhere and at any time. Even in areas without internet access.

“Minimizing risks is paramount in our industry. With the QDMS WIKI app, BSM is taking an important step in providing permanent access to guidance and information needed to perform tasks compliant with our procedures, further increasing safety and security on our ships”, explains Frank Lasse, Director Loss Prevention and Safety Quality (LPSQ) at BSM.

Each BSM-managed vessel will be equipped with mobile devices that utilise the pre-installed and synchronised application. Further, the QDMS WIKI app is available in app stores for iOS and Android devices. It allows shore and sea staff to search for specific procedures addressing their planned tasks offline, such as safety and fleet management manuals.

In addition to enhancing safety standards and facilitating efficient procedures for the crew, with the QDMS WIKI app, BSM contributes to further reducing waste by eliminating printed copies of manuals aboard their vessels. “Considering that the advantages of mobile software solutions are so multi-faceted, we are currently evaluating which other operational modules can be digitized next”, says Frank Lasse.

Source: Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)