BSM releases new “LiveFleet” Mobile App To Offer Customers Greater Transparency

Building on the success of its existing LiveFleet web portal, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), today announces the launch of its LiveFleet mobile app, available on iOS and Android. Developed in partnership with software experts at MariApps Marine Solutions, also member of the Schulte Group, LiveFleet is a vital component of BSM’s PAL 4 ship management enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. With the release of the new LiveFleet app, ship owners will benefit from access to near real-time operational, technical and financial information anytime, anywhere.

Featuring an intuitive interface, the all-mobile experience is designed to allow customers to further manage their vessels in a convenient and faster way. “We are very excited to announce the launch of this app which will help ship owners access information on their vessels quickly and simply, no matter where they are in the world,” said Sankar Ragavan, Schulte Group Chief Digital Officer. “At BSM, we constantly strive to improve and simplify interactions with our customers as well as be as transparent as possible, and this app is a continuation of our company’s innovative spirit.”

Key features of the LiveFleet app include:

• Vessel monitoring: LiveFleet mobile allows users to pinpoint a vessel’s current location, view key performance metrics and monitor upcoming activities.

Access to essential operational information and financial reports is granted.

• Built-in messaging: Users can see the contact details of the team managing their ships and can ask questions or provide feedback through the app.

• Report saving: Equipped with a bookmark feature, LiveFleet mobile allows users to save reports and review at any point from any device.

LiveFleet mobile is exclusively available to employees, partners and customers of BSM and is available to download on mobile phones or tablets from today.

Source: Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)