Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline launches 145 mln euro tender for construction

Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline launches 145 mln euro tender for construction

in General Energy News 30/04/2018

Bulgarian-Greek gas pipeline project company ICGB launched on Monday a 145 million euro ($175.70 million) tender for the design, procurement and construction of a gas inteconnector link between Greece and Bulgaria.

ICGB said the winner will have 18 months to build the 185-km (115 miles) pipeline, aimed at reducing Bulgaria’s almost complete dependence on Russian gas.

Sofia plans to use the pipeline to receive one billion cubic metres of gas per year from the Shah Deniz 2 gas field in Azerbaijan after 2020.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software