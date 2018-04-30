Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline launches 145 mln euro tender for construction

Bulgarian-Greek gas pipeline project company ICGB launched on Monday a 145 million euro ($175.70 million) tender for the design, procurement and construction of a gas inteconnector link between Greece and Bulgaria.

ICGB said the winner will have 18 months to build the 185-km (115 miles) pipeline, aimed at reducing Bulgaria’s almost complete dependence on Russian gas.

Sofia plans to use the pipeline to receive one billion cubic metres of gas per year from the Shah Deniz 2 gas field in Azerbaijan after 2020.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)