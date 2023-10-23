Bulgaria seeks new business opportunities with Spain at Valenciaport

A governmental delegation from the Republic of Bulgaria held a meeting this morning with representatives of Valenciaport with the aim of exploring new commercial opportunities with Spain through the Port of València. Nikolay Pavlov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry, headed the Bulgarian delegation, which also included Nadia Mihaylova Krasteva, Consul General of Bulgaria in València; Maria Yancheva, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Bulgarian Embassy in Madrid; and Nikola Georgiev Harizanov, from the consulate in València.

The meeting, led by Francesc Sánchez, Director General of the Port Authority of València (PAV), was also attended by Cristina Rodriguez, head of Commercial and Customers, and Eva Pérez of the Valenciaport Foundation. During the meeting, Sánchez described the functioning of the three Valencian ports and detailed their excellent connectivity. He also explained the projects being developed by the Port of València in terms of new infrastructures and the environmental projects underway to achieve the Valenciaport Zero Emissions objective.

For her part, Cristina Rodriguez explained to the Bulgarian delegation the commercial advantages and value propositions of Valenciaport. After the meeting, Rodriguez accompanied them on a tour of the site – with a stop at the North extension – where the Bulgarian delegation was able to see first-hand how the Valencian port works.

The docks of Valenciaport worked last year with two Bulgarian ports, Varna being the first in the ranking with 82,330 tonnes handled, followed by Burgas with 31,643 tonnes.

In 2022, trade relations between Valenciaport and the Republic of Bulgaria amounted to 113,973 tonnes of goods, 17% of which were destined for import, 37.5% for export and the rest for transhipment. The main products destined for Bulgaria are construction materials, followed by chemical products and natural and artificial fertilisers.

In 2023, Valenciaport has also received this week the visit of institutional representatives of the Republic of Indonesia who were very interested in knowing the operation of the Valencian enclosure.

Source: The Port Authority of Valencia