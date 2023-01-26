Bulgaria’s Port Flot-Burgas grows net profit, revenue in 2022

Bulgarian port towage services company Port Flot-Burgas [BUL:PFB] said on Thursday that its non-consolidated net profit grew to 1.7 million levs ($945,500/869,200 euro) in 2022 from 1.66 million levs a year earlier.

The company’s revenue jumped by an annual 33.9% to 10 million levs in the period under review, it said in an interim financial statement. Of that, 8.7 million levs was generated from net sales, compared to 6.3 million levs the previous year.

Operating expenses widened to 8.3 million levs from 5.8 million levs, as costs for hired services surged by 85% to 2.1 million levs.

The company’s assets amounted to 47.1 million levs at the end of 2022, up from 45.7 million levs a year earlier.

Shares in Port Flot-Burgas last traded at 5.60 levs on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, bourse data show.

Source: Reuters