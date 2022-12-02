Bulk support for sailors’ charity

Maritime welfare charity, Sailors’ Society, was honoured to be the Supported Charity for the 2022 International Bulk Journal (IBJ) Awards last week (November 21).

Almost €4,000 (EUROS) was raised at the event in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and will go towards the charity’s work supporting seafarers and their families around the world.

The IBJ Awards salute the achievements of individuals and organisations from across the maritime bulk industry.

Sara Baade, Sailors’ Society CEO, said: “Many congratulations to the IBJ Award winners and nominees. We’re extremely grateful to IBJ, and particularly Ray Girvan, for its ongoing support and to everyone who attended the dinner for their generous donations towards our work helping seafarers in need.”

Source: Sailors’ Society