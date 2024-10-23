Bulkers In High Demand Among Ship Owners

Ship owners have kept on buying more second hand dry bulk carriers over the last week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that there was “busy drybulk activity with action taking place in all the different segments. We see some pressure on prices filtering and a few softer sale were recorded, though the appetite for modern, eco-type remains strong and levels supported. Starting from Capesizes, the Japanese controlled SPRING BRIGHT 175,000 dwt built 2010 Namura invited offers last Tuesday and she is now reported sold for a price in the region of $29 mln basis SS due Q1 upon delivery. A similar Chinese Capesize, HERO 178,000 dwt built 2010 SWS invited offers too and she was rumored receiving bids around $25 mln at best. As comparison the SEALEADER II 180,000dwt built 2011 Qingdao Beihai was sold in October for $28 mln”.

Meanwhile, “fFew Kamsarmax were reported last week. NAVE OPTIMUS 82,000 dwt built 2012 Jiangsu Eastern was reported sold to at $16 mln and PAN ENERGEN 82,000 dwt built 2012 New Times recorded bids at very similar levels. In comparison the Japanese built BULK PORTUGAL 82,000dwt built 2012 Tsuneishi Japan marked an higher price of $22.5m a sign of the gap between Chinese and Japanese tonnage. In the eco type segment, the Ultramax OCEAN AMBITIOUS 63,000 dwt built 2016 China Shipping Jiangsu re-invited offers after a couple of weeks: the previous round of offers did not see any interesting level for the Sellers. She is now reported sold for $25.5 mln. The modern, Eco DALIAN STAR 56,000 dwt built 2017 Oshima (open hatch box shaped) invited offers on Monday and it’s now reported sold to Turkish Buyers for $27.5 mln. The Greek controlled ARSOS M 45,700dwt built 2004 Minami Nippon was sold at about $16 mln basis SS in 2029”, Banchero Costa said.

In a separate report, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “on the Capesize sector, the “Lavender”- 180K/2010 Daewoo and the “K. Daphne” – 181K/2009 STX were sold enbloc for high USD 52 mills to Chinese buyers. On the same sector, the “Spring Bright” – 175K/2010 Namura found new owners for USD 29 mills basis delivery Q1 2025. The Kamsarmax “Nova Optimus”- 82K/2012 Jiangsu Eastern changed hands for mid USD 16 mills to clients of Fujian Haitong. On the Ultramax sector, the “Ocean Ambitious” – 64K/2016 China Shipbuilding was sold for USD 25.5 mills, while the OHBS Supramax “Dalian Star” – 56K/2017 Oshima changed hands for USD 27 mills. Finally, the Handysize “Emil Selmer”- 33K/2010 Jiangsu Zhenjiang was sold for USD 10 mills”.

Meanwhile, in the newbuilding market, Banchero Costa said that “in the container market Evergreen Marine placed an order for eight 16,000 teu containership to be built at Imabari with deliveries between April 2027 and April 2028 In the tanker market, Guangzhou Shipyard received an order for 10x MR2 from Shell Internation with delivery between 2027-2030. Vessels to be priced at USD 48 Mill”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide