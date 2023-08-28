Bullish-to-consensus gas storage report from EIA fuels a rebound in NYMEX futures

In a surprise inventory report, the US Energy Information Administration Aug. 24 estimated just an 18 Bcf injection to US natural gas storage in the prior week, sparking a runup in NYMEX gas futures prices.

In the minutes following the release of the EIA’s report, the soon-to-expire NYMEX September gas contract rose 10-11 cents to around $2.55/MMBtu. The rally reversed an overnight selloff that had pushed the prompt-month contract below $2.50, data from CME Group showed.

The 18 Bcf injection reported by EIA was nearly 40% smaller than the consensus estimate from S&P Global Commodity Insights’ weekly gas storage survey, which predicted a 29 Bcf injection for the week. Over half of those surveyed anticipated an even larger injection of 30 Bcf or more.

Surprisingly tight market fundamentals in the week ended Aug. 18 were fueled largely by strong gas demand in the South-Central region, where the EIA reported a net pull of 21 Bcf. The weekly storage drawdown included 12 Bcf pulled from salt inventories and 8 Bcf taken from non-salt inventories, which are less frequently tapped for supply during the summer months.

In Texas and the US Southeast, which encompasses portions of the South-Central storage region, gas-fired power demand remained elevated in the week ended Aug. 18, averaging a combined total of nearly 22.5 Bcf/d—down about 500 MMcf/d from the week prior. On balance, the Texas-Southeast gas market lengthened during the week, thanks to a drop in demand and lower net outflows from Texas. At the US level, total gas demand climbed nearly 1 Bcf/d in the week to Aug. 18—partly offset by lower net pipeline exports, which added about 750 MMcf/d in additional supply, S&P Global data showed.

Narrowing surplus

Over the last six weeks, the US gas storage surplus narrowed by nearly 100 Bcf as a record summer heat wave keeps gas-fired cooling demand near record highs. For the week that ended Aug. 18, the 18 Bcf injection EIA reported was less than half the five-year average injection of 49 Bcf and just a fraction of the year-ago build of 54 Bcf, reported in the corresponding week, agency data showed.

As of Aug. 18, US inventory now stands at 3.083 Tcf which is 268 Bcf, or about 9.5%, above the five-year average of 2.815 Tcf and 513 Bcf, or 20%, above the year-ago level of 2.570 Tcf.

Over the coming weeks, many analysts expect the US gas storage surplus to continue narrowing as hot weather lingers into early September. According to the National Weather Service, most of the western US, the central Plains, Texas, and the Gulf Coast will see an outsized risk for hotter-than-normal weather into early September, with even higher probabilities extending through the first week of the month. In a short-range forecast from S&P Global, gas-fired power demand is expected to average over 46 Bcf/d through Sept. 7—down just 1.2 Bcf/d, or about 2.5%, from the near-record month-to-date average.

In the week to Aug. 25, total US gas demand has remained roughly unchanged, but thanks to a drop in pipeline exports to Mexico, the market has had some 850 MMcf/d in additional supply on hand, potentially allowing for a larger weekly storage injection.

According to S&P Global’s natural gas supply-demand and storage models, the US gas market will likely see another bullish report from the EIA in the week to Aug. 25, with the latest injection estimates ranging from just 25 Bcf to as much as 41 Bcf. The predicted range compares with a five-year average build of 51 Bcf and a year-ago injection of 61 Bcf, both reported in the corresponding week.

