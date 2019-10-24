Bunker Fuel & Ballast Water Experts to Address Conference in Singapore, Nov 13 – 14, on Compliance Challenges

Conference Connection is holding a two-day international conference and workshop to address the dual compliance challenge of IMO’s 0.5% sulphur cap on bunker fuels and the ballast water management convention for oil and bunker traders, physical suppliers of fuel oil, refiners, shipowners, ship managers, storage operators, P&I Clubs, port authorities, ship registries, maritime lawyers, technology and ballast water specialists and the wider bunker fuel, maritime and commodity markets. The conference will address the far-reaching impact of these regulations on day-to-day business operations, even as stockpiles of fuel aboard oil tankers abound in the Malacca Straits off Singapore and Malaysia, as the January 1 2020 deadline for IMO’s sulphur cap looms.

The Bunker Fuel and Ballast Water Compliance Conference (BuBWCE’19), from November 13-14 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, will include a Half-Day Workshop, on “Practical Aspects for Managing Ballast Water Treatment Systems” on November 14 2019 and is expected to draw attendance from specialists in Asia, the Middle East, the South Pacific, Europe, Mediterranean countries and North America.

With a comprehensive and flexible two-track format, the bunker track of the conference will address, the challenges, best practices and contingency measures following the adoption of IMO’s 0.5 sulphur cap regulations by January 1 2020. This will focus on the availability, trading, pourpoint and blending of compliant fuels/LSFOs, with the Ballast track examining the the impact of the Ballast Water Management Convention, ratified by eighty-one (81) countries, requiring the the installation of Ballast Water Management Systems on ships after September 8 2019.

The two-day event will kick off with an Opening Plenary Session with Keynote Addresses by: Mr Thomas Cassuto, Managing Director, CMA CGM – Asia Regional Office, Singapore, Mr Aernout Boot, GM, VTTI Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with a Special Address by Capt. Ashok Srinivasan, Manager, Maritime Technology & Regulation, BIMCO, Denmark on the regulations of ballast water management systems.

The Opening Plenary Session on November 13 will be followed by parallel tracks on Bunker and Ballast Water compliance issues, with the Bunker Fuel Track for 1.5 days focussing on, the availability of low sulphur fuels, fuel blend compatibility, prospects of substitution with LPG and other operational issues with contributions from leading bunker players including Mr Timothy Cosulich, CEO Fratelli Consulich, Mr John Phillips, Head Bunker Global Credit Management, GP Global, Ms Caroline Huot, Global Head – Lubricants, Cockett Marine Oil Asia and Mr Zhen Mao Choong, Executive Director, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services.

The parallel Ballast Water Track on November 13 and culminating in the workshop on November 14 will, emphasize what conformity with strict water quality standards and adoption of mandatory ballast water management practices will entail, and which flag and port states have put in compliance legislation to adopt the ballast water convention – mandatory from September 8 – requiring special treatment equipment and operation on vessels, stringent documentation & record keeping, and sampling & monitoring of ballast water by qualified & trained personnel as well as legal and financial considerations for ballast water systems. Workshop attendance is included in the conference.

Speakers on the Ballast Water track will include: Capt Ashok Srinivasan of BIMCO, Mr Ben Chandler, Senior Claims Executive, Charles Taylor Mutual Management, Mr Nier Israeli-Spielberg, VP of Filtersafe’s Ballast Water Division, Ms Evelyn Hoh, Head of Marine Claims Advocacy, Asia/Head of Shipyards, Asia-Commercial Risk Solutions, AON, Ms Soh Mei Yan, Business Manager of ABS Singapore/Malaysia, with Mr. William Tan, Vice President of Miyabi Industries as Moderator and Mr Brendan Smith, Technical Manager, Maritime Cook Islands Registry, who will be participating in a special panel, convened to examine the role of flag and port states in the Ballast Water compliance systems.

A highlight of the Ballast Water track on November 13 will be a roundtable with classification societies, technology and compliance specialists on how to choose the right systems, retrofitting trends and ship-specific contingency measures.

BubWCE’19 is expected to be attended by more than 100 representatives from the marine, legal and commodity eco systems, including shipowners, ship managers, shipyards, bunker fuel producers and traders, refiners, storage & terminal operators, classification societies, testing laboratories, insurance companies and brokers, P & I Clubs, bankers & shipping lawyers, regulators, Port State & Flag State authorities and ballast water system manufacturers as well as fuel suppliers, shipyards, technology and retrofitting solution and service providers.

The half-day workshop on “Practical Aspects for Managing Ballast Water Treatment Systems” on November 14 2019 to be led by Mr. William Tan, is designed to provide a fundamental understanding of the challenges, complexities, and compliance in Ballast Water Treatment Systems. It will cover practical issues ship-owners face from system requirements, conversion and installations, and the legal implications of non-compliance. Guest speakers will also provide their specialist knowledge on these aspects.

The conference is supported by IBIA, IMarEST, the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, WISTA, the International Ship Engineering Service Association, the Malaysian Shipowners Association (MASA) and the Association of Marine Industry of Malaysia (AMIM), with S&P Global Platts, World Bunkering, Live Bunkers, LNG Global, Hellenic Shipping News, Manifold Times, Refiner Link, WorldOils, Matrix Maritime Media and Maritime Professionals as supporting media.

Said a spokesperson from the organisers “We have gathered a panel of specialists representing the global marine and commodity eco-system from nearly 15 countries, to share their valuable expertise and knowledge at BuBWCE ’19, which is approved for funding under the Maritime Cluster Fund subsidy for eligible participants and companies, www.mpa.gov.sg/mcf, in addition to preferential rates for members of supporting Associations, who can contact Conference Connection at [email protected]cconnection.org to attend”.

Source: BubWCE’19, Conference Connection