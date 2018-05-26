Bunker fuel supplier Aegean cuts clients’ credit terms: sources

Aegean Marine Petroleum, one of the world’s largest bunker fuel suppliers, has limited payment terms for its marine fuel customers to as little as 14 days after delivery, according to three buyers familiar with the matter.

Two of the buyers said Aegean now only offers 14 days of credit to clients. A third said for one of its recent purchases from Aegean it was only granted 14 days’ credit, while another arranged through a broker was with 30 days’ credit.

Ship operators typically pay for their bunker fuel several weeks after delivery. Aegean’s new credit terms will be helpful for its balance sheet, but may mean it struggles to compete with rival companies offering more generous terms.

“Why would you go for Aegean, when you can get 30 days’ credit from other suppliers?” one of the buyers said.

Aegean did not respond to a request for comment on its credit terms.

The company missed an April 30 deadline to file its 2017 annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying it expects a significant change in results from the previous year and needs additional time to review its financial statements. Aegean is now no longer in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s listing requirements, and has been given a new deadline of six months from April 30 to file the report.

In a statement Tuesday, Aegean said it could not predict when it would be able to file the results. The company announced a “comprehensive strategic and operational review focused on maximising profitability and return on capital,” including re-examining “physical assets, existing footprint and the capital efficiency of every business activity in which the company is engaged and each port in which it operates.”

It said it expects these actions to result in “significant cost savings.”

S&P Global Platts marine credit agency Ocean Intelligence downgraded the company’s credit assessment last week to the third-lowest possible score, saying it would remain there until the 2017 results are released and analyzed.

Ocean Intelligence now assesses the score of Aegean and its affiliates at “Credit a matter of trust in Principals” as of May 15, where previously it suggested a credit limit of up to $7.5 million for the company.

Only two lower scores are possible in the Ocean Intelligence range — “Trading not advised on any basis” and “Insufficient data to rate.”

Before last week’s change, Ocean Intelligence last downgraded Aegean’s credit assessment on March 10, 2017, from “Good for credit to $10 million and above” — the highest possible score.

The new lower score as of May 15 means companies are only advised to extend credit to Aegean if they have a reliable personal undertaking from Aegean’s senior officers that their money will be repaid.

The bunker and shipping industries use Ocean Intelligence’s reports on an advisory basis as part of their credit checks, and the downgraded assessment may affect counterparties’ willingness to extend credit to Aegean and marine insurers’ willingness to provide coverage.

Source: Platts