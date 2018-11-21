Bunker fuel supplier Aegean to continue payments during Chapter 11 process

Global bunker fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US earlier this month, said it will be able to continue making payments during its restructuring process after a New York court decision.

The US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York granted an interim approval of all the company’s first-day motions related to its restructuring, the company said Tuesday.

The approvals by the Court immediately improve the company’s liquidity position, and ensure that suppliers, vendors, and employees, among other critical partners, continue to be paid in the normal course of business, it said in a statement.

“The company continues to operate in the normal-course and all payments to suppliers and vendors have been made and will continue to be made during the relatively short anticipated duration of the Chapter 11 process,” Aegean chairman Donald Moore said.

Through the Court approvals, the company has access to capital during the restructuring process provided by the $532 million debtor-in-possession, or DIP, credit facility funded by Mercuria Energy Group Limited, including an initial $40 million of incremental cash over the next 30 days to support operations, it said.

In addition to providing the DIP to fund the Chapter 11 process and the company’s working capital needs, Mercuria is also acting as the stalking horse bidder in a sale process designed to maximize the value of the company as a going concern, it said.

The asset purchase agreement, including the $681 million stalking horse bid proposed by Mercuria, has been filed with the court, Aegean said.

Aegean and some of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on November 6, with the support of Mercuria.

This came after the company said earlier this month that its audit results showed it had lost up to $300 million due to misappropriation of assets by a former affiliate — up from the $200 million the company had previously said would need to be written off.

Aegean missed an April 30 deadline to file its 2017 annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequently said it was forced to write off as much as $200 million in bad debts due to suspected improper deals.

In July the company said it had reached an agreement with Mercuria under which Mercuria would provide a $1 billion trade finance facility intended to support Aegean’s US and global revolving credit facilities. Mercuria also agreed to provide at least $30 million of increased liquidity to Aegean.

Aegean’s marine fuel sales in 2016 accounted for more than 5% of the estimated 250 million-285 million mt sold globally that year.

Source: Platts