Bunker Holding Group hires new CIO to expand external solutions

Bunker Holding Group puts new CIO Morten Gade Christensen in charge of the organisation’s IT department. With a strong background in fintech and energy industries, Morten Gade Christensen is set to expand on the Group’s external digital solutions. He supersedes the former CIO Peer Omann.

Bunker Holding Group, the world’s largest supplier of bunker fuel for the shipping industry, is bringing a new chief information officer on board. Following former CIO Peer Omann’s seven years of building strong internal IT infrastructure, Bunker Holding Group’s new CIO is going to expand on the external customer-oriented solutions aimed at the rising digital needs of the bunker industry.

”For the past seven years, Peer Omann has done an outstanding job establishing a solid and professional IT foundation for Bunker Holding. Now we are looking to expand on this, building customer-focused solutions supporting our strategy of Fueling the Future. For this job we are incredibly pleased to have been able to bring Morten Gade Christensen on board and are looking forward to working with him,” says Michael Krabbe, CFO of Bunker Holding.

Morten Gade Christensen holds a master’s degree in finance from the London Business School and has a background in computer science. For the past more than 20 years he has held multiple board roles as well as numerous positions as CIO at among others LM Wind Power, Energinet, and Bankdata, at which point Morten Gade Christensen was awarded European CIO of the year. The new CIO now transitions to Bunker Holding Group from a role as COO and CTO at Cardlay.

New industry requirements for digitalisation

During his stint Peer Omann and his clear approach to systems has delivered sound achievements in developing the Group’s IT organisation to a professional organisation standing on a strong foundation. Some of the highlights in his major achievements are stabilising the Group’s infrastructure, significantly upgrading cyber security, transitioning ERP from Navision to Business Central and successfully introducing a new CRM platform.

“For me it has been seven fantastic years in Bunker Holding IT, and it is now time to look outside of Bunker Holding for my next challenge. It has been a truly exciting journey working within the bunker business, and I am proud of what we have achieved in IT,” says Peer Omann.

Moving forward, Bunker Holding Group is using this groundwork to set the agenda for years to come on the digital needs of the bunker industry. This includes strong reporting solutions and meeting expectations for certifications, pricing, delivery, and transparent financing.

“Having at previous times worked with both finance and energy, this cross-section is very exciting and I’m looking forward to becoming a part of Bunker Holding Group, creating an impact with solutions suiting the needs of the bunker industry and the clients operating here,” says Morten Gade Christensen, CIO of Bunker Holding Group.

Source: Bunker Holding