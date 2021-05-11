Bunker Holding takes green step towards biofuels

Together with subsidiary Bunker One, Bunker Holding has now taken a significant step in its sustainability journey and will soon offer delivery of biofuel to vessels passing the Danish straits in the Skaw and Gothenburg areas. As the shipping industry is already in the process of transitioning to new and more sustainable energy sources, Bunker Holding is making necessary preparations to support clients in the transition phase.

The company announced today that the Bunker One tanker M/T Amak Swan will soon be able to offer delivery of biofuel to vessels passing the Danish straits in the Skaw and Gothenburg areas. Furthermore, the tanker, with a total capacity of 3500 MT, has commenced trials of using biofuel in own engine ensuring that clients will receive a thoroughly tested quality product and detailed consultancy based on own results.

In line with Bunker Holding’s strong ambition to support shipping companies in their transition to more sustainable energy sources, Bunker One has in recent years intensified its efforts in cleaner fuels. As the demand for sustainable fuels is increasing, Bunker One is currently looking to expand the offering to its physical operations around the world. The company is already working closely with clients around specific supply requirements within sustainable fuels.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached this important milestone in our sustainability journey and now have Amak Swan using biofuel. We are a strong supporter of the move to sustainable energy sources, and we have been intensifying our efforts within this important agenda for some time now. We realise that there are still many unanswered questions and uncertainties in connection with sustainable marine fuels, but we are confident that biofuel is a significant step in the right direction, as well as a necessary step for us as the world’s largest bunker supplier,” says Christoffer Berg Lassen, CCO of Bunker Holding. Through rigorous quality control testing, Bunker One decided to proceed with the new B30 biofuel blend which consists of a second-generation bio feedstock resulting in a lowering of Amak Swan’s well-to-wake CO2 emissions discharge by 26%. M/T Amak Swan is owned by Uni-Tankers and operated by Bunker Holding subsidiary Bunker One. As part of the USTC Group of companies, all three companies leverage their combined synergies to facilitate a fast and seamless transition phase.

“We want to be a driver of green innovation and to provide sustainable solutions for the shipping industry. With our global presence and our local expertise, we see our role as a vital facilitator in the transition to more sustainable fuel types, and we hope to be able to implement solutions in other regions to meet the worldwide rise in demand for sustainable energy sources,” says Berg Lassen. Amak Swan will use the new biofuel blend for an additional three to four weeks before Bunker One is ready to make the product available on the market.

Source: Bunker Holding Group