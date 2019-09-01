Bunker market prepares for Hurricane Dorian in Florida: sources

Marine fuel activity is expected to be affected in Florida as Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory narrowed in on the region, market participants said.

“I’m still waiting on how it is going to affect overall supply,” a source said. They said that they expected to see a heavy premium on everything they were quoting to the market.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall Monday on Florida’s East Coast.

Pricing indications for Florida were also expected to be thin because the hurricane activity was causing a big jump.

One source noted that while they had received inquiries for supply by truck and were looking further north towards the port in Savannah, Georgia.

A source in Savannah noted that they believed they would not face significant setbacks and expected wind and rain would not hinder operations.

S&P Global Platts assessed spot IFO 380 in Savannah $1 higher to $394/mt on an ex-wharf basis on August 29. The Savannah MGO assessment inched up $1 to $615/mt ex-wharf.

