Bunker measuring system mandatory in Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam

Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority and Port of Rotterdam Authority will make it mandatory to use a bunker measuring system (such as a Mass Flow Meter) on board bunker vessels to measure the exact amount of fuel delivered to sea-going vessels. This follows an independent study in both Antwerp and Zeebrugge and Rotterdam, which showed regular quantity issues in the bunker market. With the measure, the port authorities aim to make the ARA bunker market more transparent, efficient and reliable.

During the first half of 2023, the port authorities will first identify suitable bunker measuring systems. They will also determine the date on which the obligation to bunker with a bunker measuring system on board bunkering vessels will enter into force in Antwerp and Zeebrugge as well as Rotterdam.

The port authorities are aware that this measure will have a major impact on the bunker market. Therefore, they choose an ambitious yet realistic deadline. The different companies in the bunker chain will be given sufficient time to adapt to this measure. The requirement will be included in the licence for bunker fuel suppliers. Currently, 40 out of 170 bunker vessels in Rotterdam, Antwerp and Zeebrugge are equipped with a bunker measuring system.

The introduction of a bunker measuring system will greatly improve efficiency. After all, data from transactions can be read digitally and immediately processed in the accounts.

Bunker Quantity

Both the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Port of Rotterdam Authority were told from different ​ sides that there would be regular problems regarding the supply of bunker fuels. To investigate the extent and nature of these complaints, the port authorities commissioned independent research and consultancy firm CE Delft to look into the experiences of the parties involved in the bunker market. This study was conducted through interviews and surveys.

The conclusion is twofold: there are similarities between the two ports and there are structural quantity problems in the bunker market. 80-90% of the survey respondents recognise the issues outlined.

65% of stakeholders interviewed and over 90% of survey respondents see the introduction of the mandatory use of an official bunker measuring system on board bunker vessels as a solution to quantity problems. A bunker measuring system measures the amount of fuel delivered in real time rather than calculating it from tank level measurements on board the bunker vessel (the methodology currently used as standard). ​

The Harbour Master of Rotterdam and the Harbour Master of Antwerp-Bruges are working closely together in the coming period to introduce a uniform requirement for a bunker measuring system. This will be done in consultation with Belgian and Dutch stakeholders.

Source: Port of Rotterdam Authority