Propeller will be in charge of all the sales of Greenergy’s bunker fuels in Plymouth and the north east region of the UK. Bunker One will take over the sales in the Thames. And Greenergy will continue to distribute and sell fuel in Ireland.

Greenergy aims to boost availability of its bunker fuels in these locations. In the past three months, Greenergy has supplied LSMGO in Plymouth, Tilbury, Ipswich, Tees River and Bristol, according to lab fuel samples ENGINE has access to. The deliveries have mostly been done by truck, and at least one barge.

Source: ENGINE, By Debarati Bhattacharjee, https://engine.online/news/availability/bunker-one-and-propeller-to-sell-greenergy-bunkers-in-the-uk-4ba1