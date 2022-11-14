Bunker One announces the Port Louis operation is set to go

As bunker supply barge MT Tulip calls to port, Bunker One can now provide bunker supply at berth and anchorage in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Since first setting its sights on the busy trade route location in 2021, Bunker One has been scaling up capacity and bringing its full strength of operation to the strategically important Port Louis, East off the coast of South Africa, on one of the busiest shipping lanes linking Africa, Asia, Australia, and South America.

“The fact that we will now be up and running with bunker supply at Port Louis, Mauritius, means that our clients can benefit from increased flexibility and service. It also means that we are now one step closer to our aim of making Port Louis the preferred refuelling hub of the East African coast,” says Michael Hedager, Head of Trading, North & East Africa, and adds:

“We are fully equipped to provide high-quality and efficient bunker supply. With operations on both coasts of the African continent and in Djibouti, Bunker One can guarantee a dependable supply of products for clients sailing in the busy trade lanes in and around Africa.”

Flexible, fast, and efficient delivery 24/7

Delivery will be carried out around the clock. To ensure optimal bunker supply, Bunker One is putting an EIA-licensed bunker barge, MT Tulip, at its clients’ disposal. Bunker One has furthermore leased physical tank storage facilities on land in Port Louis, equal to a storage capacity of 20,000 m3 of bunker product.

MT Tulip rates best in class and comes fully equipped with a high pumping rate, three separate line sets accommodating her three types of carried fuel available for clients: HSFO, VLSFO, and LSMGO, without risking any cross-contamination between fuel types.

Bunker One now has the required setup that ensures a constant flow of products, which will provide clients with not only high-quality fuels but also flexible delivery in the form of continuous product availability.

MT Tulip calls to port on November 15th.

Source: Bunker One