Bunker One launches physical LNG bunker supply

Bunker One, Bunker Holding’s physical supply division, is set to launch LNG bunker supply in northwestern Europe as of January 2025.

Building on its existing successful activities supplying alternative fuels, Bunker One is expanding its current fuels portfolio by adding physical LNG and mass balanced LBM (Liquefied Biomethane). Bunker One expects to be ready to commence first physical LNG deliveries in January 2025.

The newly established entity Bunker One LNG BV will manage the physical LNG fuel portfolio, including last-mile delivery, and will be headed by Managing Director, Michael Behmerburg.

“We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Michael Behmerburg to steer our Bunker One LNG entity. Michael brings a wealth of experience, that is important for us to navigate properly in the upcoming transition,” commented Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One.

Bunker One LNG BV has chartered the 10,000 cbm LNG Bunker Vessel, Coral Fraseri.

“We are working hand in hand with the vessel’s owner Anthony Veder to bring the vessel into operation. The vessel will undergo a regular class renewal at the end of 2024, during which several modifications will be carried out to enhance her capabilities as an LNG bunker vessel,” says Michael Behmerburg.

The purpose of the modifications is to prepare the vessel for best-in-class service to the majority of seagoing vessels, including tankers, container ships, and car carriers. Bunker One LNG BV is currently in the process of securing bunker permits which will cover key ports in Northwest Europe.

“We are very excited about this move to include physical supply of LNG and LBM as part of Bunker Holding’s fuel offering, which builds on our successful activities supplying LNG through third parties. Fossil LNG can offer up to 23% in greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions compared to conventional fuels and accompanies shipping’s transition to a multi-fuel future. Hence, we regard LNG as a stepping stone to bio-LNG and e-LNG, which will help the industry achieve the mid-century decarbonisation targets set by the IMO,” says Valerie Ahrens, Senior Director of New Fuels and Carbon Markets at Bunker Holding.

Source: Bunker Holding