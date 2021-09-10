Bunker One sets its sights on East Africa

Bunker One announces today that the company will expand its footprint in Africa with a new physical supply operation in Port Louis, Mauritius, giving ship access to bunkering while staying within the main maritime trade routes between East and West Africa. By expanding its operations to Port Louis, Bunker One can now offer clients physical bunker supply on Africa’s east and west coasts, assuring a secure, transparent, and competitive alternative to other bunker locations in and around the region. Port Louis is a strategic location.

By positioning a new bunker operation in Mauritius’ capital, Bunker One covers the current trade routes and optimises the bunker supply chain for its clients. The synergies of covering both coasts on the African continent will guarantee a secure and stable supply of products to clients trading in the trade lanes in and around Africa.

Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, is optimistic about the expansion stating, “We are very excited for the future of Bunker One as we broaden our physical operations in Port Louis. The collaboration between both coasts on the African continent will guarantee a dependable supply of products for the customers. We guarantee efficient deliveries and first-class operations, as we will always remain dedicated to providing our customers with services of the highest quality.” In Port Louis, Bunker One will supply at anchorage and in port.

Through its acquired terminal capacity, owned by Vivo Energy Mauritius, Bunker One has ensured a constant flow of products. This will provide clients with high-quality products and flexible delivery in the form of product availability. Matthias de Larminat, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Mauritius, commented on this new partnership with Bunker One: “Vivo Energy Mauritius has been supplying Marine fuels for over 70 years. We look forward to supporting Bunker One by providing product storage at our terminal to help further develop the bunkering sector in Mauritius.” The bunker barge will be fully equipped for bunkering operations meeting the highest industry standards to ensure efficient deliveries and first-class bunkering operations. All bunker grades will be available upon request.

Mads Borggaard, Managing Director of Bunker One Africa, says: “We are extremely pleased to now have our entire supply chain operating on the East African coast. We have implemented the same robust setup in Port Louis as we have on the west coast of Africa, meaning controlling the entire chain from blending, freighting, hedging, and storing to delivering Bunker One’s products to our clients. Supply locations on both sides of Africa is a natural progression for Bunker One. We aim to position Port Louis as a key regional bunker hub to ships calling and passing Mauritius. We look forward to introducing our well-known service to the East African market with Port Louis as the starting point, ensuring a class A bunker hub to our clients in close collaboration with local authorities and adherence to local regulations.” The operation is expected to commence in Q4 2021

Source: Bunker One