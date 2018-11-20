Bunker operations at Novorossiisk curtailed on bad weather: sources

Bunkering operations at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk have been limited because of rough weather conditions, sources said Monday.

“All operations are subject to harbormaster approval,” a bunker buyer said.

“The weather is not workable,” a bunker trader said.

The port authority was not available to comment.

Prices at the port were not seriously affected by the logistical problems.

S&P Global Platts assessed 380 CST fuel oil at the port at $430/mt delivered Monday, a $5 increase day on day.

As winter sets in the likelihood of further disruptions becomes more likely, market sources said.

Source: Platts