Bunker operations at Novorossiisk curtailed on bad weather: sources
Bunkering operations at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk have been limited because of rough weather conditions, sources said Monday.
“All operations are subject to harbormaster approval,” a bunker buyer said.
“The weather is not workable,” a bunker trader said.
The port authority was not available to comment.
Prices at the port were not seriously affected by the logistical problems.
S&P Global Platts assessed 380 CST fuel oil at the port at $430/mt delivered Monday, a $5 increase day on day.
As winter sets in the likelihood of further disruptions becomes more likely, market sources said.
Source: Platts