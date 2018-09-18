Bunker operations resume in Hong Kong after Typhoon Mangkhut

Bunker operations at the port of Hong Kong resumed Tuesday after being suspended over the weekend and Monday due to Typhoon Mangkhut, which made landfall on Sunday.

The Hong Kong Observatory had removed all warnings related to the typhoon as of 12.05 am local time Tuesday (0405 GMT Monday).

However, loading delays led to barge congestion Tuesday.

“It is super tight,” a supplier said.

One supplier was opting not to offer bunker fuel due to tight barge schedules.

“The schedule is tight and loadings are jammed,” the supplier said, adding the earliest possible delivery dates were September 23-25.

Typhoon Mangkhut was Hong Kong’s most intense storm since records began, according to the observatory.

Source: Platts