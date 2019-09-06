Bunker specialists set to hold important industry talks in Jamaica

Leaders from the world of ship bunkering will gather in Jamaica next week to discuss how the Caribbean maritime sector is working to ensure it meets the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 2020 sulphur restrictions, at the IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC).

With the global shipping industry counting down the months until this new, stringent, international legislation comes into force, many vessel owners have begun to transition their fleets to 0.50% sulphur bunker fuels, enabling delegates to discuss real first-hand experiences of IMO2020’s impact.

Key among the discussion points will be an exploration of what the impact of the IMO 2020 sulphur regulation will be for bunker buyers, suppliers, and operators in the Caribbean region, particularly with respect to compliance solutions, enforcement, and the availability of new fuels. In addition to proving an understanding of the cost of IMO 2020 from shippers to suppliers, IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) will also showcase the current regional bunkering infrastructure and look at what the future holds for the Caribbean and the Americas bunker markets.

Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) is proud to host this IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker, which takes place at the Iberostar Suites Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from September 10 to 12.

ICBC features an ambitious programme focusing on the Caribbean and related bunkers markets including USA, Panama, and beyond. It will provide critical insight, training, and networking opportunities for all stakeholders including shippers, carriers, suppliers, traders, port authorities, regulators, non-governmental organizations, brokers, lawyers, surveyors and academics.

Jamaica currently represents the North Sub Region of the Caribbean on the Regional Steering Committee of the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre Caribbean (MTCC Caribbean). As part of its commitment to the work of the MTCC Caribbean, Jamaica has been actively seeking to collect data on fuel consumption for ships and energy efficient technologies on board ships calling at its ports.

Rear Admiral (ret’d) Peter Brady, MAJ Director General, said: “As a category C member of the International Maritime Organisation Council, Jamaica plays an important leadership role in the Caribbean and is well-placed to host important regional events such as this.”

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Jamaica