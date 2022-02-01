Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / Bunker Supplier PMG Holding Boosts Greek Team

Bunker Supplier PMG Holding Boosts Greek Team

in Hellenic Shipping News 02/02/2022

Marine fuel supplier PMG Holding has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

The firm has hired Rita Sarkis as a bunker trader in its Athens office, it said in a LinkedIn announcement today.

Rita was previously bunker trader at Med Petroleum.

“It is true that PMG is well-known as a reliable physical supplier. We have also implemented the same values and approach to bunker trading. Rita Sarkis, who embodies the professional but fun approach to business, believes relationships are key to PMG’s future success in Greece, ‘Only by building strong and transparent relationships will we create trust. Each person in the team is key to success; we all have the willingness, experience, and skills to build successful relationships. Personally, I treat clients as friends; by creating a friendly environment we will build a successful environment.’ ”
Source: PMG Holding

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software