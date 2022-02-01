Bunker Supplier PMG Holding Boosts Greek Team

Marine fuel supplier PMG Holding has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

The firm has hired Rita Sarkis as a bunker trader in its Athens office, it said in a LinkedIn announcement today.

Rita was previously bunker trader at Med Petroleum.

“It is true that PMG is well-known as a reliable physical supplier. We have also implemented the same values and approach to bunker trading. Rita Sarkis, who embodies the professional but fun approach to business, believes relationships are key to PMG’s future success in Greece, ‘Only by building strong and transparent relationships will we create trust. Each person in the team is key to success; we all have the willingness, experience, and skills to build successful relationships. Personally, I treat clients as friends; by creating a friendly environment we will build a successful environment.’ ”

Source: PMG Holding