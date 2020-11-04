Bunker Trading Firm Amoil Reveals New Brand Identity As Part Of Growth Initiatives

South African bunker trading firm, Amoil Ltd. unveiled its new rebranding and visual identity today. After more than 36 years in the market, this is the first major brand change in the company’s history.

According to Managing Director Alexandros Margaritis, the visual transformation is essential as part of the company’s evolution. He said, “The world in 2020 looks different, and it was the right time to give Amoil a new look for this new world. By evolving the Amoil brand, we are conveying our capabilities in adapting to and prospering in any bunker scenario.”

As the first independent bunker trader and supply service in South Africa, Amoil was first established in Durban in 1984. Since then, the company has secured itself as a bunker expert in the African continent and globally.

Source: Amoil Ltd.