BunkerEx Partners with OrbitMI to Augment Data Sets in Orbit

BunkerEx, the London-based firm specializing in bunker data, and OrbitMI, the NYC-based software firm, have announced that both companies now offer bunker price transparency. OrbitMI will integrate BunkerEx’s live feed of bunker prices throughout OrbitMI’s vessel performance software-as-a-service platform powered by machine learning and AI that enriches data quality, enables connected workflows, and accelerates decision-making, both on the ship and shore.

BunkerEx provides daily bunker prices for over 2,000 marine fuel prices per day and relevant data of available bunkers at various ports. With robust data from BunkerEx integrated into OrbitMI’s intuitive platform, customers will be able to gain more significant insights into bunker fuel pricing and unlock clearer, more informed decision-making.

“We believe that when technology companies and data providers collaborate, we help companies move faster, deliver more value to the end-customer and accelerate the future of maritime,” says Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI. “With the addition of live bunker data from BunkerEx, we augment the existing data sets inside Orbit and improve the workflows of several maritime departments, such as the bunker desk and chartering teams, which use Orbit every day as a single source of truth for decision making. “

Optimizing vessel performance requires accurate and timely data, particularly in the volatile bunker markets. Ishaan Hemnani, Co-Founder of BunkerEx, commented, “Given the recent volatility in the oil markets, bunker costs can make or break a voyage. Getting an accurate picture of these costs at hundreds of ports globally is essential to optimize voyage planning. We’re excited to make our prices even more accessible by partnering with OrbitMI, so their customers have access to fast, accurate information in one platform.”

BunkerEx data is also available via its website and its Official Price Report – a free daily publication of accurate bunker prices—available via email and a free WhatsApp bot. BunkerEx has recently launched several new features that allow users to plan their journeys efficiently, e.g. Access to bunker barge waiting times, extra port costs, nearby ports and many more. Orbit customers can access connected workflows on the desktop and mobile app OrbitMI Connect, available on iOS and Android.

BunkerEx, a London-based company founded in 2017, has changed how shipping companies purchase fuel by providing transparent bunker information globally to oil and shipping companies. BunkerEx is fast becoming the industry standard for providing clarity to the marine fuel space.

OrbitMI Inc. is a NYC software company founded in 2019. With offices in Sweden, Norway, Greece and Serbia and partners based worldwide, whose mission is to unlock the hidden value in data generated by maritime to help the entire sector become more efficient, profitable and sustainable. It requires no hardware or software installations, allowing companies to move fast to drive digital transformation without disrupting existing operations.

Source: BunkerEx