Bunkering leader BMS United recreates its online presence to introduce new digital tools and reach out to all stakeholders

To “keep engines running” and to remain “miles ahead”: these are just two key promises highlighted on BMS United’s new website, born after months of dedicated hard work. The company’s marketing department, which just announced the launch of the new website, had teamed up with Award-winning Athens-based agency Kommigraphics to develop the website strategy and design its brand new digital presence.

The website’s mission is to inform the industry about BMS United’s worldwide services and to enhance the communication of the company with its audiences through a wide range of interactive tools. “Our new interactive map helps shipping companies gain fast access to marine fuels and lubricants in practically all commercial ports and offshore locations” says Constantinos Sofronis, Marketing Communications Manager, BMS United.

The new website has also successfully brought to the forefront the human face of BMS United and the people behind it, while underlining the leading position of the company in the bunkering industry. “We’re focusing on highlighting our employees’ efforts through their own success stories and on communicating personal development through bespoke seminars, trainings, and online conferences” explains Sofronis.

Using radically bold typography and elegantly minimalistic design, the new website effectively reflects the evolution of the group and its aim to deliver value to the shipping industry, reaching out to its stakeholders and attracting new business partners at the same time. “With the shipping industry under pressure to adopt a sweeping digital transition, BMS United has fully embraced the challenge to facilitate business and disseminate its immense experience” added Lars H. Nielsen, Executive Group Director, BMS United.

Covering over 2000 ports worldwide and boasting more than 500 active customers, BMS United is one of the world’s leading trading houses in marine fuels and lubricants. The company has been operating globally since 1990, powered by a highly skilled team that operates simultaneously out of key port cities such as Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Limassol, Piraeus and Vladivostok.

Source: BMS United