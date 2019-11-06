Bunkering operations at Fujairah back to normal after cyclone Kyarr passes

Bunker delivery operations at the Middle Eastern bunkering hub of Fujairah are back to normal this week, after temporary delays caused by cyclone Kyarr last week, trade sources said.

“There was bad weather due to a cyclone last week in [the] Oman Sea, there was a bit of impact [on bunkering operations at Fujairah], but it’s all back to normal this week,” a Fujairah bunker supplier said.

Loading congestions have eased this week following some operational delays, sources said. Bad weather conditions have resulted in temporary suspensions of bunker deliveries and erratic loadings last week, they added.

Bunker premiums were higher last week but edged down Monday, S&P Global Platts data showed. The delivered-Fujairah 380 CST bunker premium over the Mean of Platts Arab Gulf 180 CST assessments was assessed at $37.56/mt Monday, compared with an average of $43.98/mt seen last week, the data showed.

Cargo loading and unloading operations also saw some disruptions, as some vessels had to take waiting days after arrival at port, while cyclone Kyarr was active, said shipping sources and Platts cFlow data.

A cyclone of rare strength for the Arabian Sea, Kyarr formed on October 24 and was categorized as a super cyclonic storm by the Indian Meteorological Department. Kyarr was the strongest storm recorded for the region in 12 years.

Source: Platts