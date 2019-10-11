Bunkering operations in Tokyo Bay, Nagoya halted as typhoon Hagibis approaches

Bunker delivery operations at Japan’s key bunkering hubs of Tokyo Bay and Nagoya have been suspended from Friday as typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

“Ports in Tokyo Bay and Nagoya are closed from today and tomorrow,” a Japanese trader said.

Key ports such as port of Yokohama and port of Tokyo will suspend all operations Friday, while port of Chiba will be closed Saturday, traders said. Operations at all ports are expected to resume October 13 afternoon or October 14 dawn based on the weather forecast, traders said.

Bunker deliveries will be delayed during this period and are expected to resume from October 15, traders said.

Hagibis has been classed as a very strong typhoon and is expected to bring storm surges and torrential rain to Japan from Friday through Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

“This is a really big typhoon…we won’t be able to supply from October 11 to 15,” a Tokyo-based trader said.

“We will be delivering from October 15, one day after the port operations resume, just to be safe,” a second trader said.

Meanwhile, refineries will stop supplying to traders over the weekend, traders said.

However, bunker prices in Japan are unlikely to be affected as suppliers have made the necessary adjustments to their bunker delivery schedules, market sources said.

The Japan delivered 380 CST bunker premium to the Mean of Platts Singapore 380 CST high sulfur fuel oil was up $0.07/mt day on day to be assessed at $99.09/mt at the Asian close Thursday, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Source: Platts